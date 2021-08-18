Customers at New Look are enamored with a £9 playsuit described as “cute and sunny.”

After seeing a “cute” floral ditsy print playsuit online, New Look consumers were “obsessed.”

The prominent high street store, which recently moved to new premises in Liverpool ONE, uses social media to keep customers up to date on all the newest stock and product launches, with one recent post going viral.

Despite recent severe weather, summer is still here, and many buyers are eager to dress appropriately for the occasion.

With an Instagram photo of its yellow ditsy floral belted playsuit, New Look provided style inspiration for warmer days.

The playsuit has an all-over ditsy flower motif, a v-neckline, half sleeves, side pockets, and is mini length. It costs £17.99 full price but is currently on sale for £9.

“Fun fact: donning this playsuit is certain to create a smile on your face,” New Look captioned a flatlay photograph of the playsuit.

Among the retailer’s 2.6 million Instagram followers, the outfit was a smash.

“This is really cute,” Saffy exclaimed.

“Cute summertime dress,” Seda said.

“Gorgeous,” Joy exclaimed.

“Okay, I love this,” Rhianna said.

“I require this,” Abi stated.

“Oh my god, obsessed!” exclaimed Lauren.

“Wow, that playsuit is luscious, and it’s not pricey either,” Beck added.

“How lovely,” Milli remarked.

“This design looks stunning,” said another shopper.

The playsuit may be purchased on New Look’s website by clicking here.