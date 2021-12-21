Customers at Matalan are praising a’stunning’ £25 red ‘Christmas Day dress.’

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are swooning over one of the retailer’s latest outfits.

Customers are raving about the retailer’s new polka dot print party dress, which it shared on social media.

The high street behemoth keeps its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware items, and this week it tweeted a photo of their new red wrap midi dress.

“Lady in red,” Matalan wrote with the photo. #matalanready #merrymatalan” says the gorgeous @illyanalondon in our holiday wrap dress.

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

“Super gorgeous,” one person wrote beneath the photo, which received hundreds of likes.

“Incredibly so wonderful,” remarked another, and “Love this!!” added a third.

“I love it,” added a fourth shopper. “I’ve never seen it in a store or on the internet.”

“Christmas Day dress for you xx,” a fifth tagged a buddy.

Soon Red Wrap Midi Dress from Matalan costs £25.

You can find a Matalan store near you here, or buy the dress online here.