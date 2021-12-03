Customers at Matalan are praising a ‘beautiful’ polka dot party outfit.

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are swooning over one of the retailer’s latest outfits.

Matalan has shared its new polka dot print party dress on social media, and customers are enjoying it.

The business keeps its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware items, and this week it published a snapshot of a new polka dot outfit.

Customers should taste Asda’s ‘unreal’ Christmas dinner pizza.

“Get weekend party ready, like @whatlauraloves wearing our new-in dress and coat,” Matalan commented with the snap.

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

Instagram

“Yesssss this outfit is awesome!!” one person said beneath the photo, which received hundreds of likes.

“Gorgeous,” said another, while a third added, “Look wonderful.”

“Oooo I love this dress,” said a fourth shopper.

“What a stunning gown!” wrote another.

You can find a Matalan store near you here, or buy the dress online here.