Customers at Marks & Spencer are praising a £45 puff sleeve dress that they adore.

After revealing one of its new ensembles online this week, Marks & Spencer has piqued the interest of buyers.

The retailer is one of many that posts its newest fashion and homeware products online, garnering positive feedback and excitement from customers.

M&S shared a snapshot of its new midi dress on Instagram, and it has received a lot of positive feedback.

The retailer captioned the shot, “Effortlessly cool Tuesdays.”

The picture has received over 5,500 likes and numerous comments from shoppers who all praise the “amazing” garment.

One customer said beneath the snap, “Stunning dress,” while another added, “I have this dress, it’s wonderful.”

“Want want want want,” said a third.

“Well done M&S…,” said a fourth shopper. Your gowns this year have been absolutely stunning… I currently have quite a few x”.

“I love this!” exclaimed a fifth. “This is nice x,” wrote a fifth.

“Indeed effortlessly cool,” said another.

The Animal Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress from Marks & Spencer costs £45 and comes in a variety of sizes and lengths.

The dress can be found in your local store or ordered online here.