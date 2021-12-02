Customers at Marks and Spencer were ‘hooked’ on a ‘wonderful’ tin of holiday treats.

After seeing them online, Marks and Spencer customers were eager to get their hands on a tin of “wonderful” holiday goodies.

M&S, a popular high-street retailer, has a devoted following on social media. The store, like many others, releases product news on a regular basis to keep customers informed about new stock arrivals.

The prominent shop recently created a stir on its cuisine Instagram account.

Marks and Spencer Food shared a photo of its Very Merry Munch tin with its 253k Instagram followers, which was first posted by @aprilprestonandco.

The snack tin contains a variety of goodies such as popcorn, chocolate, and more.

“Merrily snacking on all the things we love is what December is ALL about, and this tin is JUST the thing to accompany that Christmas film binge,” M&S captioned the photograph.

“A delicious combination of chocolate popcorn, salted and dark chocolate pretzels, milk chocolate peanuts, and almonds.” This isn’t your average nibble!” The snapshot went viral on the prominent social networking platform, receiving over 10,000 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“This looks incredible,” Connie said.

“I’m hooked on this,” Chris said.

“YUUUUMMM,” Tom exclaimed.

“I’ll keep checking my M&S food hall,” Michelle said.

Sophie added a string of heart eye emojis and remarked, “OH MY.”

“M&S has come up with the goodies again!” Aimee exclaimed.

“That looks decent!!” Dahl exclaimed.

“Mate,” Lorah commented after tagging a pal. This is something we require.”

“YES PLEASE!!” Becki added.