Customers at Marks and Spencer ‘love the color’ of a ‘wonderful’ £79 outfit.

After seeing a “wonderful” £79 midi dress online, Marks & Spencer consumers were impressed.

M&S is well-known and well-liked for its large choice of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

With the start of a new season comes the desire to freshen up one’s wardrobe, and many buyers turn to social media for outfit ideas.

Marks and Spencer uses a variety of Instagram pages to keep customers up to date on new stock and product releases.

After posting a shot of their satin floral midi shirt dress to its main Instagram page, the brand sparked interest among online customers.

Instagram

The dress is £79 and is made of a lilac blend fabric with a flowery motif all around. It has a button-through front, a collared neckline, and sleeve cuffs.

“A seasonal favorite from our Autograph line worn brilliantly by @marksandspencer sam,” the shop captioned an image of M&S employee Sam Briones wearing the dress.

The garment was a smash on the popular social networking platform, receiving over 1,000 likes in a single day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Beautiful dress, Sam,” Katie commented.

“Beautiful,” commented one shopper.

“Beautiful!” Julie said, “I love the color!”

“I have this dress,” Janey continued, “and the color is even more lovely in person!!!”

