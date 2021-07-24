Customers at Lidl are ‘stocking up’ on a ‘unreal’ new summer beverage.

Lidl has sparked interest among customers when one of its newest products was uploaded online.

The discount supermarket features a slew of popular items, particularly in the middle aisle, that have buyers lining up to get their hands on them.

Now, buyers say they’ll be “stocking up” on a new Lidl item that’s been published online.

Lidl’s new Peach On The Beach & Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail Bottles were published on Facebook by NewFoodsUK.

Hundreds of buyers have responded to the article, praising the beverages and declaring them “excellent.”

Customers loved the drink bottles and anxiously booked their next Lidl trip with companions, according to the remarks.

One user wrote beneath the photo, “Looks great X,” while another said, “Emm think this is for me.”

“Upping the game, purchasing it by the bottle,” wrote a third.

“A cold one of these on the beach would slap,” a fourth enthusiastic consumer remarked.

“I am stocking up,” a fifth stated, while a sixth added, “Mmmmm amazing xxx.”

“These look delicious,” wrote another.

