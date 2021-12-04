Customers at Iceland describe the ‘yummy’ £4 snack as’mouth watering.’

After seeing it online, buyers have been hooked with a new Iceland product.

The company is well-known for its popular products, which customers are typically eager to obtain.

Now, a new Iceland product has gone viral, and customers can’t get enough of it.

TGI Friday’s Sesame Chicken Strips In A Tennessee Style Glaze, priced at £4, were shared on Facebook by NewFoodsUK.

Shoppers claimed they were delighted to get their hands on the goods and were tagging friends and relatives to pick them up on their next Iceland vacation, according to the comments.

Hundreds of shoppers have responded to the post, with many eager to offer their thoughts.

“My mouth is watering thinking about these,” one buyer remarked, while another added, “ahhhhhhhhh i’m so happy.”

“I’ve been waiting for this day for 26 years,” said a third.

“We NEED to purchase them, they’re my favorite thing,” a fourth said, tagging a buddy.

“OMG, I’ll have to try them,” a fifth commented, while a sixth added, “OMG, I love them.”

“They look delicious,” wrote another.

TGI Friday’s Sesame Chicken Strips In A Tennessee Style Glaze, priced at £4, are available in Iceland.

They can be found here on the internet.