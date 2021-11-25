Customers at Home Bargains were taken aback by a ‘lovely’ £10 seasonal ornament that they ‘need.’

Shoppers at Home Bargains are enamored with a new holiday décor that has recently arrived on the shelves.

The famed Merseyside bargain store frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its new Antler Decoration Bowl on its Instagram account this week, and it’s been a tremendous hit with customers.

“Step up your Christmas decorations this year with our exquisite Antler Decoration Bowl,” Home Bargains commented alongside a photo of its new Christmas decoration.

"Step up your Christmas decorations this year with our exquisite Antler Decoration Bowl," Home Bargains commented alongside a photo of its new Christmas decoration.

"Perfect for making your home feel more Christmas. Silver and natural colors are both available. For £9.99, it's available in stores and online."

The article rapidly garnered up hundreds of likes and a slew of comments from customers who left their thoughts in the comments section.

“Barggggg I need x,” one customer said in the comments area, while another added, “Neeeed.”

“How cute,” said a third.

“I’ll have to go home and bargain tomorrow lol,” a fourth shopper added, tagging a pal.

“Need this,” wrote a fifth, and “ohh good,” added another.

The latest Christmas decoration from Home Bargains is now available online and in stores. Here you can find a store near you.