Customers at Home Bargains “need to buy” a “cute” £4 fall item.

After seeing a “cute” autumnal doormat online, Home Bargains customers were smitten.

Shoppers love the high street favourite’s vast collection of budget-friendly food, décor, garden supplies, home accessories, and household goods, with its new seasonal doormat proving popular online.

Home Bargains, which was founded in Liverpool in 1976, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches.

Matalan customers laud the “wonderful color” of the “beautiful” Jacket for £25

Many individuals are eager to brighten up their clothing and houses with cues to the season now that autumn has arrived.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its £3.99 doormat on Instagram, with the word “Hello” printed on it.

Instagram

“It’s officially the first day of Autumn @littlecorneroflife has adorned our Hello doormat in falling leaves and we can’t get enough!” the shop captioned a photo of the doormat originally uploaded by @littlecorneroflife. Get yours for £3.99 now, both online and in stores.”

The mat garnered a lot of positive feedback from internet consumers, receiving over 2,000 likes in less than a day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“This is so cute!” Annabelle exclaimed. “Autumn feelings galore.”

Rachel tagged a friend and said, “omg, we need to go,” to which her pal Louise replied, “yes.”

“So adorable!” Phoebe exclaimed. “I need to get this as soon as possible.”

Others just tagged their pals on social media to direct them to the post.

Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.