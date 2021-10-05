Customers at B&M are smitten by the ‘cozy’ £25 cable knit fleece ‘jumper bedding.’

After seeing a £25 cable knit bedding set online, B&M consumers were smitten.

After a recent run of chilly, blustery winds and irregular rain, summer seems like a distant memory, and many buyers are eager to stock their wardrobes and homes with cozy and toasty items.

B&M is well-known and well-liked for its wide selection of low-cost homeware, DIY and décor materials, accessories, food, and more.

The business uses social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest merchandise arrivals, with one tweet generating a sensation.

B&M uploaded a snapshot of its cable knit fleece double duvet set with its 1.3 million Instagram followers. It’s made of a neutral fabric and comes in a king size.

The shop captioned the photo, “Keep snug this weekend with our lovely winter bedding!”

“This Cable Knit Fleece Double Duvet Set is stunning – and unbelievably cozy, too – especially at £25 (SC: 362251)!” (Also available in King Size!)

“As though you’re already ready for bed!”

The bedding set was a smash on the famous social networking platform, garnering over 16,000 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“How cozy,” Marguerite exclaimed.

“Jumper bedding!” exclaimed Anna.

“I would genuinely like this,” Matt said, tagging a buddy. “Could you please purchase it?”

“It looks fantastic,” Isabelle said.

“Arghhh, it’s perfect!” exclaimed Caroline.

“I need this bedding,” Laura said, tagging a friend.

“This looks [wonderful],” Holly said.

“Gorgeous,” Sandy exclaimed.

Ella remarked, “I need to get this!!!”

“I need this,” Sian added.