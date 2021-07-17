Customers are ordering Marks and Spencer’s ‘amazing’ £25 zebra print dress ‘immediately.’

After seeing it online, Marks and Spencer consumers are eager to get their hands on a £25 zebra print dress.

Many people are trying to brighten up their summer wardrobes now that the warmer weather has returned.

Marks & Spencer, the high-street retailer, uses social media to keep customers informed about new products and stock arrivals, with a recent Instagram post generating a controversy.

M&S shared a shot of its £25 jersey animal print tiny t-shirt dress, which was initially posted by @dresslikeamum, with its 1.8 million followers.

The dress is available in sizes 6 to 24 and has a casual fit with a lovely mini length.

“This outfit is ze-best,” the shop captioned the image of the patterned dress.

The costume was a hit on the famous social networking platform, garnering over 1,800 likes in the first few hours after it was posted.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Loving the print,” one consumer said.

“I love their t-shirt dresses,” Nikki added. It’s very relaxing!”

“Love this, absolutely beautiful,” commented another customer.

“Had to order this right away,” Victoria said.

“I’m loving this!” Bekah exclaimed.

“SO you!” Florence added after tagging a buddy.