Customers adore Marks & Spencer’s £45 leopard print midi dress, which they describe as “beautiful.”

After seeing it online, Marks & Spencer customers are applauding the store’s new £45 animal print midi dress.

The popular retailer’s Instagram feed routinely updates customers on all of the latest products, including new clothing arrivals.

M&S customers are typically quick to respond to the retailer’s posts, praising the company for its trendy and seasonal items.

The new Animal Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress from the high street brand was one of the most talked-about items recently.

M&S insider Sam Briones (@marksandspencer sam) modelled the outfit with white trainers and huge black sunglasses, which the retailer re-posted.

Instagram

M&S captioned the photo, “Effortlessly cool Tuesdays.”

The image received over 4,000 likes and over 100 comments from shoppers who praised the “amazing” outfit.

It was described as “Stunning” by one shopper and a “Lovely dress” by another.

“Nice straightforward design,” said a third.

“Want, want, want,” shouted a fourth, while another said, “I love this dress.”

Another customer lauded M&S, saying, “Well done M&S, your dresses have been really gorgeous this year.” I’ve got quite a few now.”

The midi-length dress has a black and white leopard print pattern with a wrap-style closing with a tie belt as an option.

It might be an excellent transitional piece for the next autumn months, with three-quarter length sleeves and an open collar front.

The £45 dress is available in both normal and long lengths and can be purchased online.

The Animal Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress from M&S may be found here.