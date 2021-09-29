Curtis Jones uncovered the truth about Liverpool’s transfer policy, and the Reds were thrashed in the Champions League.

There’s nothing quite like having a Liverpool player who was born and raised in the city tugging the reins.

So when Curtis Jones delivered a devastating masterclass at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday, there was a palpable sense of pride among fans and those who had toiled to assist the 20-year-old rise through the ranks.

Jones would have spent the most, if not all, of the evening in Porto shuffling his feet on the sidelines if some of those fans had their way during the summer.

The free transfer of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain spurred calls for Liverpool to strengthen their midfield options with a new acquisition, including from The Washington Newsday.

It was rational – losing such an important piece as Wijnaldum was a significant blow – but Jurgen Klopp, knowing the finances at his disposal, chose not to spend for the sake of spending.

The perfect player wasn’t available at the right price, so the Reds manager looked within, giving 18-year-old Harvey Elliott a chance in midfield before being injured at Leeds United.

Jones, who had impressed by scoring against Brentford on Saturday, bludgeoned his way through with a superb performance in Portugal, in which he played a major role in all five Liverpool goals.

Of course, Jones might not have played if Thiago Alcantara had been fit and Naby Keita hadn’t just recovered from a slight injury.

This, on the other hand, gets to the heart of the situation.

Injury is an unavoidable part of the season – indeed, the fear of fans who wanted another midfielder is that there are too many in the position who are susceptible to such setbacks – and Klopp will rarely have the luxury of having all of his options available.

However, it is difficult to legislate for every foreseeable scenario. Liverpool has eight players in the engine room, one for each of the three roles.

It wouldn't be long before one or two of those became reality.