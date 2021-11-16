Curtis Jones’ ‘freak’ injury has been revealed as the Liverpool midfielder faces more time on the sidelines.

Curtis Jones, a midfielder for Liverpool, is set to miss more time as he recovers from a freak eye injury incurred during training.

Jones was forced to miss Atletico Madrid’s Champions League victory and West Ham United’s Premier League loss earlier this month after sustaining injuries in an accident.

On Monday, the 20-year-old was seen working in the Kirkby gym alongside Harvey Elliott, but was not present for the training session outside the next day.

Further analysis has revealed that Jones will be sidelined for “a number of weeks,” with Liverpool wary of taking any chances with the condition, which is unique to the eye.

“It’s a strange injury and very unlucky,” Liverpool team doctor Jim Moxon told liverpoolfc.com. “But the key thing to emphasize is that there is no lasting damage and his vision will not be damaged beyond the recuperation period.”

“However, the nature of the problem necessitates prudence; we need to give it time to heal, and we can’t push it, so it won’t be a quick recovery.”

“We’ll have to wait for it to heal before we can restore Curtis to full training, but there are things he can do in the meanwhile to stay in shape.”

“We can’t give a particular timeframe for a return other than it will be a few weeks from now as it heals naturally,” says the doctor. “It’s not one we’ll take a chance on, and patience is a virtue with this specific recovery.”

Jones has had a hit-or-miss season, missing the first weekend owing to a concussion and returning from international duty with England with a muscular ailment last month.

The youngster’s absence from a number of crucial games is a further blow to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options, who are already missing Elliott – who is recovering from a major ankle injury – and the hampered Naby Keita for the time being.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner, on the other hand, were able to practice separately on Tuesday as the Reds ramped up their preparations for Arsenal’s Premier League visit on Saturday.