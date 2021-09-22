Curtis Jones demonstrates that Pep Lijnders’ predictions were correct when he says that Liverpool’s timing is ideal.

Pep Lijnders had foreshadowed Curtis Jones’ 50th Liverpool appearance long before the teamsheet arrived at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

But not even the Reds assistant manager could have predicted how prophetic his words would be.

“Curtis is no longer a young player; Curtis is a complete part of the first team,” Lijnders remarked on Monday.

“That is quite significant. That entails a variety of responsibilities.”

On the morning of the Carabao Cup third round clash against Norwich City, this extra load became clear.

With James Milner feeling poorly, the midfield needed to be reshuffled, and Jones was asked to play in a defensive midfield role behind Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

If he was unfamiliar with the position, it didn’t show in his first-half performance.

While Jones lacked the positional awareness of a seasoned campaigner as a number six, his engine and physical strength ensured that he was rarely in serious trouble.

And one instance in which his deft footwork and precise control allowed him to maneuver a path past three Norwich players in close proximity demonstrated his undeniable technical ability.

Jones was allowed the freedom to press forward in a more traditional manner in the second half, with 18-year-old Tyler Morton replacing the injured Keita and sliding in at the base of the midfield.

For the homegrown midfielder, making his first start since May must have been a big relief.

Jones has had a tough start to the season, with pre-season starts rationed and then a concussion that forced him to miss the Premier League opener at Norwich.

Even chances of playing international minutes were dashed when England’s under-21 match against Romania was postponed, forcing the Liverpool man to serve a one-match suspension in the team’s other encounter against Kosovo.

Jones was limited to just one start and three brief substitute appearances throughout the final 14 games of last season, which was similar to this season’s final months.

However, having made an impression. “The summary has come to an end.”