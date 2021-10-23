Curtis Jones can assist Manchester United in reversing the frightening Liverpool trend.

In the week when Liverpool aims for rare glory at Old Trafford, a reminder that there is one opponent who will never lose.

Time itself is Father Time.

The Reds’ starting lineup for the Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid had an average age of 29 years and 130 days, making it the club’s oldest since a team with an average age of 30 years and 39 days drew 2-2 with Newcastle United at home in September 1953.

Only James Milner, 36, and the 30-year-old quartet of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Roberto Firmino were not in their twenties in January.

However, Liverpool’s trend of playing squads with an average age of more than 28 in half of their 12 games this season persisted.

To put things in perspective, the team in Klopp’s debut game against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2015 averaged 25 years and 285 days.

The average age of the starting lineup that won the Champions League in 2019 was 26 years and 237 days. And the team that beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League final in 2020 had an average age of 27 years and 69 days.

Simply put, Liverpool is maturing as a unit.

Naturally, the addition of veteran Milner, who has started the previous four games, has raised the team’s average age in recent weeks.

Only four Premier League teams have used an older starting lineup than Jurgen Klopp’s at Watford last Saturday.

When Liverpool travels to Manchester United on Sunday, however, there’s reason to assume they’ll have a more youthful spring in their step.

Fabinho, who turns 28 today, and, more importantly, Curtis Jones, who is still only 20, are both vying for a starting spot in a midfield that looked jaded at times at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And there’s more indication that this Reds era isn’t quite finished yet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an obvious example, having just turned 23 and approaching 200 appearances for Liverpool.

Joe Gomez turns 25 in December, Diogo Jota is 25. “The summary has come to an end.”