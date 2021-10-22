Curtis Jones and Thiago – Liverpool injury updates and return dates for their match against Manchester United.

Curtis Jones is expected to be fit for Liverpool’s heavyweight game with Manchester United on Sunday, while Thiago Alcantara’s fitness remains an unknown.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to Old Trafford to face their bitter rivals, who have yet to lose in the Premier League this season.

The following is a list of Liverpool’s current injuries ahead of their match against United.

When he played for England Under-21s against Andorra, the Reds’ home-grown star was already nursing a groin injury, and he was forced to miss his club’s 5-0 triumph against Watford last weekend. On Friday, he resumed full training and should now be in contention.

“What is certain is that Curtis will train with us for the entire session today. Thiago, on the other hand, does not. So, for the time being, these are the two things I’m aware of.” Thiago Alcantara is a Brazilian footballer. On September 18, the Liverpool midfielder suffered a calf injury against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Thiago has missed six matches since then and is expected to miss another this weekend.

The 30-year-old has returned to running, but has yet to participate in team training.

Harvey Elliott is a writer who lives in New York The 18-year-old is currently rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he suffered in an away match against Leeds United on September 12 and is Liverpool's biggest long-term absentee.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club confident that he will be ready to play again this season.

Elliott was shown doing a variety of leg exercises without crutches in the most recent update as he continues to rehab his ankle, but it will be a long time before we see him in a Liverpool shirt again.

