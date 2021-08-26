Currys PC World has the Playstation 5 available for pre-order today.

Today, a limited number of PlayStation 5 systems will be available for pre-order at Currys PC World stores.

According to gaming experts, only a few outlets, including one in Liverpool, will be selling the Sony system today, Thursday, August 26.

However, according to the MEN, Currys PC World has not specified how customers can pre-purchase, just indicating that they would be able to come into select stores and order it there.

The stores will have a PS5 Disk package, and due to the limited quantity, each store will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Currys said on its website, “Want to bring home a brand-new PS5 today?”

“Right now, we have a number of PlayStation 5 disk bundles available in specific stores.

“We’re also restricting it to one PS5 per person to make it fair for everyone. Also, don’t forget to inquire about our PlayStation trade-in program and flexible credit options in-store.”

You can see if your local Curry’s has stock by going to their website here.

Today’s Currys PC World outlets have limited PS5 availability.

J9 WS10 9QY Wednesbury Solihull B90 4LD Crayford DA1 4LD Glasgow Braehead G51 4BT Liverpool Aintree L9 5AL Reading RG2 0QG Staples Corner NW2 6LW Leicester Fosse LE19 1UT Milton Keynes MK9 1EN Crawley RH11 7XN SK1 2HD North Shields NE28 9ND Farnborough GU14 8BL Watford WD17 2SF Cambridge CB5 8WR Birmingham Castle Vale B35 6HB Basildon SS14 3AF Leyton E10 5NH Swindon SN3 3SG Friern Barnet N11 3PW Cribbs Causeway BS34 5TX Manchester White City M16 0RP Southampton SO30 2UH Dundee DD3 8RX Gloucester GL Teesside Park (TS17) is a park in Teesside, England. NG18 1BW Bromborough CH62 3PN Hayes UB4 0RH Chester CH1 4LU Thurrock RM20 1WN Medway ME5 9SQ Wolverhampton WV2 4SJ Derby Kingsway DE22 3FA Poole BH15 3TE Peterborough PE1 2BT Leeds Birstall WF17 9AE Durham DH1 2RP Warrington WA2 8TW Tottenham Court Road W1T 7NE Coventry CV3 4RP Warrington WA2 TQ2 7AP Torbay SA1 7BP Swansea Morfa Chesterfield S40 1TB Doncaster DN5 8AS Rugby CV21 1RW Maidstone ME20 7TP Lisburn BT27 5UN Blackpool FY4 2RP Hartlepool TS24 0XR Banbury OX16 1LX Tunbridge Wells TN2 3EW Preston Capitol PR5 4AW Grantham NG31 7NP Scarborough YO12 4HE Kidderminster DY11 6DY Leamington Carlisle CA3 0JR