Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City would send Liverpool warning and ‘loyalty’ message.

Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to be on the verge of joining Manchester City.

According to numerous outlets on Thursday, the former Manchester United forward is hoping to leave Juventus a year early after joining from Real Madrid in 2018. He has been offered to Pep Guardiola’s team.

Despite apparently negotiating personal terms with the Premier League champions, the two teams appear to have failed to strike an initial deal as the Italian side sought a €25 million fee for the Portugal captain.

Following the completion of his oft-compared opponent Lionel Messi’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain this summer as a result of Barcelona’s financial troubles, journalists and Liverpool fans rushed to social media to comment on Ronaldo’s situation:

The move of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City would vindicate Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

After joining United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, Ronaldo became a household name, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances.

His brilliance in his last seasons at Old Trafford, which included scoring 31 league goals in 34 games in 2007/08, earned him a world-record £80 million transfer to Real Madrid in 2009.

A move to City would not only boost one of Liverpool’s championship rivals, but it would also send a message that one of the game’s all-time greats is unconcerned about the relationships he has built with fans.

City are reportedly willing to pay Ronaldo £12 million a year in wages after spending £100 million on Jack Grealish and attempting a similar colossal move for Harry Kane before the England captain confirmed his intention to stay at Tottenham.

When compared to Liverpool’s lone addition of Ibrahima Konate, whose £36 million value has already been recouped through the sale of squad players, it would highlight the strength of both the Reds roster and Jurgen Klopp’s managerial abilities if the team could maintain their title challenge this season.