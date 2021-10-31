Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Liverpool’s setback and defends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying, “The criticism is too big.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that his Manchester United team had a “difficult week” after losing to Liverpool.

Last Saturday, United suffered their third Premier League defeat of the season, as Jurgen Klopp’s team cruised to a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford.

As a result of the loss, there has been a lot of conjecture about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at the club, with many anticipating him to be fired.

However, Solskjaer was able to keep his job as United manager at Old Trafford, albeit worries about his long-term future persist.

United, on the other hand, relieved Solskjaer’s immediate pressure with a 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday evening, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford.

After the game, Ronaldo spoke about how difficult a week it had been for everyone at the club following the thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

“We knew we had a tough week coming into the game,” he told Sky Sports after the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We received unexpected results, the squad was under pressure and a little sad, but we knew we would respond today.

“We did a good job. My duty is to contribute to the squad with my experience, goals, and assists, which I did today and am really proud of.

“In terms of teamwork, it was an outstanding performance. I’m hoping we switched pages this time. Many people point the finger not only at the coach, but also at the players.

“I think that things happen for a reason, and we must be grateful this afternoon.” Because the club is so large, [criticism]is to be expected.

“The critique is so widespread that it is always present. It doesn’t concern me since I understand that we might be perfect one day and terrible the next. Life can be like that at times, and we must persevere through the difficult times.”