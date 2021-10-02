Cristiano Ronaldo is enraged as Everton’s character is praised by Rio Ferdinand.

Everton have been praised for their performance against Manchester United despite lacking key players before to the match.

Despite the absence of Andre Gomes, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman for Saturday’s match, Rafael Benitez’s squad rose to the occasion at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United was bolstered by Luke Shaw’s comeback from injury as they sought three points.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half of the game rather than start the Portuguese attacker from the outset.

After the Red Devils failed to win, Ronaldo’s fury was palpable at the final whistle, and former United defender Ferdinand believes Everton were ripe for the picking this afternoon due to the absence of a number of key players.

After the game, the BT Sport analyst remarked, “He [Ronaldo] marched down the tunnel, disappointed with the result, and we’ve all been there.”

“I believe it will be a combination of factors; he’s a man in form, having scored five goals in his last five games, and he wanted to keep that streak going and lead his team to victory. I understand your frustrations, and it shows in your writing.

“With the depth of their roster, a team like Manchester United should be able to complete the task. You have to recall the players who were out from Everton’s lineup today: neither of their attackers played, the team is perhaps at its worst in a long time, and you’d expect to beat them.

“Man United has gone nine games without a clean sheet, which is a horrible record. They had a lot of control over the game, but they gave up a lot of opportunities.”

Jermaine Jenas was taken aback by Solskjaer’s decision not to play Ronaldo against Benitez’s side, suggesting the 36-year-old could have made all the difference if he had started.

“He aspires to be the league’s champion. Jenas told BT Sport, “He’s not here for anything other than to win a Premier League title, and he knows how to win league title games like today.”

“For him, he’s enraged. That is a blessing for any manager; he [Solskjaer] has to manage it now, but he has one.” “The summary comes to an end.”