Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a former Liverpool player, does not put Manchester United in the title fight.

Manchester United will not fight for the Premier League crown, according to Danny Murphy, even with Cristiano Ronaldo on board.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side does not have enough to compete with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, according to the former Reds midfielder.

On deadline day, Ronaldo signed for Manchester United from Juventus amid much hoopla, and on his return to Old Trafford at the weekend, he scored a brace against Newcastle.

Murphy, on the other hand, believes Liverpool’s rivals are still uneven, citing United’s record versus the rest of the ‘big six’ as proof of the club’s title credentials.

Thiago Silva sends a powerful message to Liverpool fans as Jurgen Klopp confronts a significant transfer dilemma.

“There have been numerous games in the recent few seasons where they have scored a lot of goals and looked extremely excellent attacking-wise,” the ex-England international told Talksport.

“Their issue has arisen in the last couple of seasons, particularly the most recent, when they face the Big Five. They have a hard time winning games against the best opponents.

“Can they carry that positive attitude into major games and choose a team with the correct balance to compete with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City? No, I don’t believe so. Despite the presence of Ronaldo.

“I don’t believe Ronaldo alone provides the team with balance. He’s a fantastic striker who will score a lot of goals, and he’s a fantastic player. But that team’s and squad’s balance isn’t on the same level as the ones I just mentioned.”

Murphy has a point when he mentions United’s terrible record versus more top opponents.

Last season, the club only managed 11 points from ten games versus the other “big six” teams, with only two wins.

In comparison, despite their injury problems during the previous season, Jurgen Klopp’s squad scored an incredible 20 points.

Both teams are presently on ten points, with Chelsea and Manchester City rounding out the top four. United is hopeful that Ronaldo can help the club get back into the title race.