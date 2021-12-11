Criminals who have turned against their own family have been imprisoned.

Your own family is the last person you’d expect to turn against you.

However, some Merseyside residents have not shied away from murdering their own parents, siblings, and even grandparents.

Liverpool Crown Court heard this week how a cruel niece’s behavior and abuse led to her victim attempting suicide on Liverpool’s waterfront.

Here are four examples of people turning on their own family and being chastised by judges as a result.

A lady abused her fragile aunt for months, culminating in her victim attempting suicide on Liverpool’s waterfront.

Danielle Shaw stomped on her aunt’s hands, struck her in the torso, and threatened to bash her head through a fish tank in months of abuse.

She allegedly threatened to kill the woman, who suffers from early-onset dementia, if she revealed her heinous behavior to anybody.

Ms Shaw’s aunt became so disturbed after her niece’s final attack this spring that she took a bus to Liverpool’s waterfront with the intention of killing herself, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

After sleeping rough in the city center for days, she was discovered by authorities in early April.

Shaw took advantage of her aunt’s generosity after she returned home from a stint in prison in March of this year.

A con artist defrauded her own mother, father, grandmother, and a crippled woman she looked after out of £325,000.

Clare Roughley preyed on her victims for six years, utilizing online bank accounts to get large quantities of money to fund her gambling addiction.

A court today lambasted the former bank employee for “systematically, viciously, and remorselessly extracting every last euro” from their accounts using her insider knowledge.

Roughley took advantage of some of her closest friends and family members by surreptitiously setting up online access to her mother, father, and grandmother’s bank accounts so she could withdraw money anytime she wanted.

She spent years draining their existence, with their bills paid automatically by direct debit and her parents only withdrawing cash when absolutely necessary.