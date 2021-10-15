Cowkeepers were a ‘important component’ of city life in Liverpool, but they were neglected.

Generations of farmers from the Pennine Dales sought a new life in the districts that are now known as Liverpool in the 1800s.

They established themselves as Liverpool Cowkeepers, raising cows in their backyards and selling milk to a fast growing city population for more than a century.

Refrigeration and pasteurization became commonplace, while other factors such as the extension of milk’s shelf life and the establishment of the Milk Marketing Board saw cowkeepers’ role as both producers and retailers diminish.

While this way of life may seem like a distant part of our history, it is nevertheless alive and well for many individuals in Merseyside.

The Joy family, who came to Liverpool from the Yorkshire Dales, was one of many that established cowhouses. They stayed in Garston for numerous generations, eventually becoming one of the city’s last cowkeeping families.

Dave Joy, a 63-year-old local historian and author, was a part of “the last chapter of the cowkeeping saga” and has since explored his own family history as well as the industry in Liverpool.

“I unearthed this entire history of a way of life that began with farmers in the Pennine Dales who, as a result of what was going on with the Industrial Revolution, chose to relocate their cows into the city to supply fresh milk to the rising populace,” he told The Washington Newsday. They then established roots in the city and decided to stay.

“The milkhouses were passed down from generation to generation, and things began to shift again in terms of technology and economics in the early 1900s. Eventually, the cowkeepers faded away, and many of them, like my father, became suburban milkmen.” Orlando Joy founded the original Joy’s Dairy on Railway Street in Garston in 1863, and passed the firm on to his brother Daniel Joy, Dave’s second great-grandfather, in 1873.

Anthony Joy, his only son, took over the firm after he opened his first milkhouse on Island Road in Garston, then moved to 37 Wellington Street, where he saw the. “The summary has come to an end.”