COVID Variant Resistant to Vaccines? It’s a possibility, according to the World Health Organization’s chief.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization’s director-general warned that a new COVID-19 type could arise shortly that is resistant to existing vaccines.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, cautioned that the world was losing time in obtaining higher vaccination levels as poorer countries continued to lag behind their wealthier counterparts. Meanwhile, Tedros cautioned that COVID-19 was still growing and could soon transform into something more difficult to combat.

“As the pandemic progresses, new variations may elude our countermeasures and become entirely resistant to current vaccines or previous infection, necessitating vaccine changes,” Tedros stated at a news conference in Geneva.

Tedros’ warning comes as the Omicron variety is resurrecting COVID-19 cases around the world. It is already the most frequent variety among patients in the United States, and new infections in the United Kingdom, France, and elsewhere in Europe are driving up case numbers.

The symptoms of the Omicron form are regarded to be milder than those of the Delta type, which has yet to be beaten. Researchers are still working to gain a better grasp of the new strain, but they have already warned that Omicron may be capable of overcoming vaccination resistance.

Tedros also used the opportunity to criticize what he perceived as insufficient international efforts to raise immunization rates around the world. He reiterated his earlier condemnation of ongoing booster campaigns in more rich countries as squeezing global supplies for poorer countries, but he also condemned what he called “short-term nationalism” as undermining the fight against future COVID-19 versions.

“Populism, narrow nationalism, and a few number of countries stockpiling health tools such as masks, treatments, diagnostics, and vaccines eroded equity and produced the right conditions for the introduction of novel variations,” Tedros added.

“Now is the moment to rise above short-term nationalism and solve global vaccine injustice to protect populations and economy against future variations.”

Following this, Tedros issued a demand for a global immunization rate of 70% by July 2022.

According to the New York Times’ worldwide vaccination tracker, the current number of completely immunized individuals is 50%, however some continents trail behind others, with Africa having just a 13.2 percent vaccination rate compared to Europe’s 65 percent.