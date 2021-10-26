Covid Plan B measures until March ‘may cost up to £18 billion,’ according to the government.

The government is considering implementing so-called Plan B measures to deal with the country’s growing Covid-19 rates, but Boris Johnson has been warned that this may cost the economy up to £18 billion.

The Prime Minister is facing mounting pressure to enact additional measures, such as forced mask wearing in public places and work-from-home directives, ahead of what many expect to be a very challenging winter for health and social services.

Now, according to documents obtained by Politico from the Cabinet Office’s Covid-19 task group and the Treasury, the government is seriously considering switching to Plan B mode, with the “assumption” that it will be in place throughout the winter until the end of March 2022.

However, the papers warn that switching to Plan B will cost the economy between £11 billion and £18 billion between now and March 2022, or more than £800 million each week, ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s main budget statement tomorrow.

This, according to the study, will have a significant impact on businesses as millions of individuals return to working from home.

In addition to masks and working from home, Plan B measures could include the introduction of so-called vaccine passports, which would require people to show proof of double jabs before attending mass events or nightclubs.

According to Politico, a government analysis found that such Covid certification would reduce transmission at these events by 40-45%, but cautioned that because only 2-13 percent of overall community transmission occurs in venues covered by the certification scheme, there would only be a “moderate impact from reduced community transmission.”

Vaccine passports are “likely to have a good influence in lowering transmission, although it is not feasible to estimate exactly by how much,” according to the documents, and there are fears that they will have a “significant impact” on the economy.

Despite mounting covid cases and warnings from NHS executives about the tremendous and increasing demand on the health care, the government has so far resisted the shift to Plan B measures.

There are certainly concerns in these assessments that need to be addressed. “The summary has come to an end.”