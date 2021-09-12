COVID kills the parents of five children, including a newborn, two weeks apart.

The parents of five children, including a newborn baby girl, died two weeks apart in California after being infected with the Delta variety.

After obtaining COVID-19, Daniel, 38, and Davy Macias, 37, both of Yucaipa, were brought to the intensive care unit (ICU) within days of each other.

The couple has five children, all under the age of seven, with the youngest daughter arriving late last month while Davy was undergoing treatment.

According to a family statement posted on the fundraiser platform GoFundMe, Davy died on August 26 after losing her battle with the disease.

Daniel, a Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) teacher, died two weeks later, on September 9.

Davy’s brother, Vong Serey, informed The San Bernadino Sun that his sister was not immune to COVID-19. He claimed she was hesitant to be stabbed since she was expecting a child.

“Thank you again for everyone’s kind comments and support during this heartbreaking time,” the family said in a statement. Although we sometimes get a few “I told you so” notes about vaccines, the vast majority of the comments are positive and helpful, so thank you.”

Daniel died from the same COVID-19 issues as his wife, according to a Friday post on the GoFundMe page.

“Extremely awful news,” it stated. Yesterday afternoon, Daniel lost his struggle with COVID. There are no words to describe his and Davy’s deaths.

“Remember the children in your prayers and thoughts. They got two angels, but they still have a long way to go.”

According to Davy’s sister Terri Serey, neither parent met their newborn daughter before they died.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” she told KTLA. Following Davy’s death, we were all rooting for Daniel. We wanted him to name his newborn girl when he awoke.”

“I don’t know anyone who loved their children as much as they did, and they made sure to tell them every day,” Terri continued.

Terri stated in her GoFundMe account that the page had been trolled regarding immunizations, but she did not go into detail.

Family relatives told The San Bernadino Sun that the pair began to experience symptoms after visiting the beach and an indoor water park at the end of July.

