Covid infections on the Wirral are on the rise, according to new data.

The number of Covid infections in Wirral has increased dramatically.

Wirral’s percentage change week on week increased by over a quarter in the week ending October 6, according to the latest data from Public Health England.

In the seven days ending October 6, there were 1,084 positive tests in Wirral, which is 208 more than the previous seven days.

The percentage change week on week in the Liverpool City Region as a whole increased by 4%.

Halton and St Helens saw 38 percent and 4 percent increases in percentage change week on week, respectively.

Knowsley, Liverpool, and Sefton were the three districts of the city region whose data declined by 15%, 0.4 percent, and 14%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the percentage change week on week data in Cheshire West and Chester, West Lancashire, and Warrington all increased.

Positive tests increased in England as a whole in the week ending October 6. There were 196,538 coronavirus cases in England, up 3,822 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 6, there were 1,391 positive tests in Liverpool, which is six fewer than the previous week.

As a result, the percentage change from week to week reduced by 0.4 percent.

277.9 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

There were 697 positive tests in the prior week, which is 192 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 38% in the week ending October 6.

Infection rates are currently at 537.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 6, there were a total of 435 instances, which is 74 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 285.3 cases per 100,000 persons, with a 15% drop in infections week over week.

Wirral

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 24% from week to week. The infection rate was 334.2 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending October 6, there were 716 positive tests, which is 26 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate was 395.4 infections per 1,000 people. “The summary has come to an end.”