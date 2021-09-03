Covid infections have increased dramatically in two locations of the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, illnesses in Sefton and Halton increased significantly in the week ending August 29.

In the week ending August 29, Sefton had 995 positive tests, which was 151 more than the preceding seven days.

In the week ending August 29, Halton registered 479 positive tests, 84 more than the previous seven days.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was 18% and 21%, respectively.

Overall, the percentage change in the Liverpool City Region grew by 4% from week to week.

Week over week, the percentage change in Knowsley and St Helens climbed by 2% and 1%, respectively.

While the percentage change week on week data in Liverpool and Wirral fell by 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

The percentage change week on week data in West Lancashire and Cheshire West and Chester increased. Warrington saw a drop in the number of positive Covid testing.

Positive tests decreased in England as a whole. England recorded 170,256 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 29, down 17,763 from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 29, there were 1,658 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 48 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 3%.

The infection rate was 331.3 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 479 positive tests, which is 84 more than the week before. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 21% in the week ending August 29. The infection rate is currently at 369.1 incidences per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 29, there were a total of 625 instances, which is 14 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 410.0 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases increasing by 2% each week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 29, there were 978 positive tests, which is six fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 1% from week to week. 301.5 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

