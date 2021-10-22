Covid infections have decreased in two locations in Liverpool City Region.

Positive Covid tests fell in both Liverpool and Wirral in the week ending October 18, according to the latest statistics from Public Health England.

In the seven days ending October 18, there were 1,430 positive tests in Liverpool City Region, which is 116 fewer than the previous seven days.

This indicates that the percentage change from week to week in Liverpool and Wirral was 8% and 6%, respectively.

Infections, however, have increased across the Liverpool City Region, as well as the region’s four adjacent local government regions.

Knowsley had an 18 percent increase week on week, St Helens had a 21 percent increase, Sefton had a 1% increase, and Halton had a 14 percent increase. In the Liverpool City Region, the percentage change week on week increased by 3%.

The percentage change week on week data in Cheshire West and Chester, West Lancashire, and Warrington all increased. They were correspondingly 12 percent, 12 percent, and 8%.

In the week ending October 18, there was an increase in infections in England. In England, there were 269,324 coronavirus cases, up from 45,485 cases in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 8%.

The most recent rate of infection was 285.7 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 918 positive tests, which is 115 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 14% in the week ending October 18.

The infection rate is currently at 707.5 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 18, there were a total of 630 instances, which is 98 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 413.2 cases per 100,000 persons, with an increase of 18% in the number of infections. “The summary has come to an end.”