Covid infections are on the rise across the Liverpool City Region.

Positive Covid infections have increased in every section of the Liverpool City Region, as well as the adjacent districts.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 5,931 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending October 10 – 994 more than the previous seven days.

This means that in the Liverpool City Region, the percentage change week on week increased by 20%.

The percentage change week over week data in all six areas of the city increased. Knowsley had a 12 percent increase, Liverpool had a 14 percent increase, Halton had a 32 percent increase, St Helens had a 17 percent increase, Sefton had a 2% increase, and Wirral had a 49% increase.

West Lancashire, Warrington, and Cheshire West and Chester all had increases in percentage change week on week data in locations near to the city region. The increases were 22 percent, 37 percent, and 21 percent, respectively, in these local government districts.

In the week ending October 10, there was an increase in infections in England. There were 216,775 coronavirus cases in England, up 27,947 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 10, there were 1,503 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 180 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 14%.

300.3 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 784 positive tests, which is 189 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 32% in the week ending October 10.

604.2 cases per 100,000 individuals is the most recent infection rate.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 10, there were a total of 503 instances, which is 54 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 329.9 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections rising by 12% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending October 10, there were 1,330 positive tests, which is 440 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 49% from week to week. 410.1 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

“Summary ends.” There were 783 positive tests in the week ending October 10.