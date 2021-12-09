Costs of PCR and lateral flow travel tests, as well as where to get the cheapest.

The cost of travel has risen significantly since visitors arriving in the UK are now required to take at least one PCR test.

Testing expenses can add hundreds of pounds to the cost of a vacation for families traveling together.

Anyone entering the UK from outside the EU is required to take a PCR test within the first two days of their arrival.

Before arrival in the UK, travelers must produce proof of a negative pre-departure test, either a lateral flow or a PCR, taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

Travelers must also segregate themselves until the results are received.

You cannot utilize NHS testing to test for travel, and the findings will not be accepted. A PCR test must be ordered from a private test provider.

Before leaving the UK, some places will require you to take a test.

On day eight following arrival, anyone who hasn’t been properly vaccinated will be required to take a second PCR test.

If you require both tests, ordering them together will always save you money.

Money Saving Expert has investigated the most cost-effective methods of acquiring covid tests for international travel.

This is a “contentious market,” according to MSE, where “firms don’t always promote genuine prices.”

The money-saving website, on the other hand, only shows businesses that have been approved by the government.

Here’s where you may find the most affordable travel tests:

PCR tests for newcomers to the UK

All visitors to the United Kingdom aged five and up, regardless of vaccination status, must now take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Day zero is the day you arrive, and they can be taken as soon as you land up to the end of day two after you arrive.

Given this, many people will be eager to receive their results as quickly as possible.

However, there is a trade-off between cost and speed, as tests promising faster answers frequently cost more.

Home testing kits are usually (but not always) the cheapest, but results take longer because samples must be sent or dropped off.

According to MSE, the lowest of these costs £34.99 if you click and collect from Randox Health.

If you deposit your sample, you can expect findings by 11.59 p.m. the next day. “The summary has come to an end.”