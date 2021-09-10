Costa Coffee is hiring 2,000 new employees and offering generous benefits.

Costa Coffee plans to add 2,000 new jobs and give its employees a 5% wage raise.

During the covid-19 epidemic, the chain will award employees for their “commitment and continuous dedication.”

As Costa prepares for a busy holiday season, with more locations opening and increasing consumer demand, more than 2,000 additional jobs are expected to become available.

All retail employees will receive a pay boost of at least 45p per hour, bringing the minimum wage to £9.36.

The salary for the company’s “Barista Maestros” will increase by 65p per hour, bringing the minimum wage for these more experienced positions to £10.29.

Top hourly fees will increase to £11.29 from £10.64, based on location and expertise.

The average shop employee working 20 to 40 hours a week would see their annual take-home pay grow by £500 to £900, while those receiving a 65p raise will see an increase of £700 to £1,400, according to the firm.

“Our team members are the core of our business, and this 5% pay raise is one way we can show our thanks to them as we continue to emerge stronger from the pandemic,” said Neil Lake, managing director of Costa Coffee UK & Ireland.

“Our teams have been through the most difficult year and a half in living memory, and they continue to serve perfectly-crafted Costa coffee to customers across the country with amazing passion, perseverance, and commitment.

“We are committed to putting our team members first, investing in their safety, well-being, and long-term development, ensuring that we continue to be a fantastic place to work for both our present employees and the 2,000 new employees we will welcome in the coming months.”