Corrie watchers are taken aback as the villain reappears following a nine-month hiatus.

Fans of Coronation Street were surprised to see one of Weatherfield’s most heinous villains return.

Ray Crosby has been considered to be dead for a long time by his fans.

He did, however, appear in prison tonight when Debbie paid him a visit.

Ray was sentenced to prison for bribery, the attempted rape of Faye Windass, and the attempted murder of Debbie and her brother Kevin by putting them in the bistro’s industrial fridge earlier this year.

Ray last appeared on February 17, yet he has reappeared nine months later.

“Ray Crosby is back,” Ryan added.

“I truly LOVE that Mark Frost returned for these Ray sequences,” Calli said.

“I thought we’d seen the last of Ray,” Mike tweeted.

“Yay it’s Ray,” Mick wrote.

“Ray ray ray,good ol Ray,” Jillz tweeted.

Debbie paid a visit to Ray in prison, which was seen by the audience.

She threatened to report him to the authorities for the death of Johnny Connor unless he admitted to sexually assaulting Faye.

She later blackmailed Ray by claiming she knows he paid Colin to dig up the Platts’ garden sinkhole.

Debbie gave Ray till the end of the day to amend his plea, giving him an ultimatum.