Coronation Street fans are ‘devastated’ after the show was canceled by ITV.

Coronation Street viewers were left disappointed by a schedule change on ITV tonight.

The long-running serial continues to examine Emma and Curtis’ relationship on Monday’s episode.

When Emma heard a doctor on television repeat the same phrase Curtis used while tending to Harvey on the night of the storm, she was perplexed.

Alexandra Mardell’s character is shocked to realize that Ruby has ingested one of her partner’s heart medicines.

Emma takes Ruby to A&E, only to discover that the pills are simply vitamins, despite the fact that fans had hoped Curtis would finally be rumbled.

Monday’s program finished with a shocking discovery, and viewers were disappointed to learn that there would be no second installment.

The traditional schedule for Coronation Street is two episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

This week, however, ITV is airing new talent program Walk the Line, therefore a single episode of Coronation Street will air Monday through Thursday before the double header returns on Friday.

Fans of the show on Twitter were “furious” to learn that the consequences of Emma’s disclosure would have to wait until tomorrow.

“I’m honestly heartbroken that there isn’t a second episode,” Sophie added.

Alicia said, ” “When #Corrie just ended, I didn’t realize it was only going to be on once tonight. Then I’ll see you tomorrow.” “How come there’s just one #Corrie tonight?” Charlotte wondered. Liam stated, “Is there only going to be one show tonight? Livid.” Che continued, ” “What’s that? What happened to my second episode?”