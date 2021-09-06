Corey Brent’s guilty judgment revealed Corrie Kelly Neelan’s major blunder in court.

Fans of Coronation Street have noticed Kelly Neelan’s major blunder in court, which could lead to Corey Brent’s acquittal.

The murder trial for Seb began this week on the long-running ITV series.

On Wednesday’s episode, Nina Lucas took the stand to provide her version of events on the night of the murder.

Nina has finally figured out who killed Seb, which was revealed earlier this week in a series of weird flashback sequences.

Both Corey and Kelly blame each other for the murder and give conflicting narratives of what happened.

Nina has disclosed that Corey was the one who killed Seb, despite Kelly’s best efforts to keep him alive.

However, Corey’s friend Eli claimed that he overheard Corey yelling at Kelly to get off Seb on Friday.

“I only remember him shouting for Kelly to get off Seb,” Eli lied.

Kelly, however, was taken aback by his claims and halted the proceedings, saying, “He’s lying, you’re a liar.”

“I’m not going to sit here silently while others spread lies about me.”

Corrie fans, on the other hand, believe Kelly’s reaction may have allowed Corey to escape justice.

“I wish Kelly hadn’t made that outburst,” Ryan stated.

“I don’t blame Kelly for going off in court like that, she’s getting blamed for something she didn’t do,” Simone tweeted.

“I have this nagging sense Corey is going to get away with it and Kelly is going to get blamed,” a third wrote.

“Poor Kelly,” Nessie added. In a courtroom, I think, no, I know, I’d be the same if somebody were lying about me and trying to frame me for a crime they were guilty of but not me.”