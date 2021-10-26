Corey Brent confirms his exit from Coronation Street after completing the final scenes.

Maximus Evans, who portrays Corey Brent on Coronation Street, has announced his departure from the show.

After plunging through a sinkhole and being held at gunpoint by Abi Franklin, his character escaped death last week.

Corey’s time on the Cobbles, on the other hand, is quickly coming to an end.

Fans have complained about Corrie because of a ‘annoying’ issue.

Maximus said on Good Morning Britain that he had ‘filmed an ending.’

But it’s unclear whether Corey will flee to Germany or face justice for the death of Seb Franklin.

ITV quoted Maximus as saying: “He might not be leaving the program permanently, but I’ve recently relocated to London to continue my education at The Guild Hall School of Music and Drama.

“At the same time, it’ll only be two years before I’m back on the market, so we’ll see what happens after that.

“Corrie has given me a terrific taste of TV and performing for the screen, but I’d like to return to the theatre.

“As an actor, it really puts you to the test in the theatre, and I simply want to push myself as far as I can and take on a part that’s very different from the one I’ve developed on Corrie.”

Maximus, on the other hand, does not rule out a return to Coronation Street.

He stated, ” “I’ve loved the last two years; they’ve been some of the most memorable of my life, with wonderful experiences and people.

“I owe the show a lot, so of course I’d return; I’d love to see it happen later down the line to make that bigger effect if it ever happened, but I love the show and it’s been an honor to be a part of it,” she says.