Conservative Minister warns that Brits may require a third vaccination before traveling abroad next year.

A Tory politician has suggested that Brits who want to go on holiday next year may require a booster shot first.

According to the Mirror, persons are currently considered completely immunized after receiving two doses of the covid jab.

However, when the booster program is pushed out more widely, care minister Gillian Keegan said this will “develop over time,” implying that the definition of properly vaccinated might be changed to three doses.

All persons over the age of 50, as well as frontline health workers and younger people with medical issues, are being encouraged to take a third dose.

It is uncertain when a decision on whether or not to provide boosters to younger people would be made.

Ms Keegan told Sky News that if people don’t have their booster, they won’t be able to go “No, I don’t believe so. Currently, the double jabbed vaccination is recommended. But, as the third dose arrives, that will, of course, change.

“It would be unfair to suggest right now, when we’ve just just begun the program, that we’re not attempting to achieve this balance. For the time being, it’s two dosages.

“However, I’m sure the vaccine passport concept will change, and there will be a checkbox for ‘whether you’ve had your booster,’ because it won’t be valid for next summer.”

Holidaymakers who have taken two Covid shots are currently exempt from quarantine requirements and are deemed fully immunized.

Vaccine specialists, on the other hand, prescribe booster shots to improve people’s immunity.

According to ideas apparently being explored in Government, 9 million Britons could get their Covid booster shot a month early.

Ms Keegan didn’t rule out the possibility of cutting the gap from six to five months, but she said the government will follow the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization’s advice (JCVI).

“Of course they look at the data on a regular basis,” she told Sky News, “but they are the only ones who can truly answer this issue.”

"Of course they look at the data on a regular basis," she told Sky News, "but they are the only ones who can truly answer this issue."

"If they give us advice, our role is to prepare to do whatever they say. However, it is currently six months." Professor Anthony Harnden, the JCVI's deputy chair, told the.