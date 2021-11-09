Concerns over a massive NHS plan that will effect 2.5 million people in Merseyside and Cheshire.

The NHS is poised to undergo a significant transformation that will affect the way the health service operates, and some people are worried about the consequences.

The NHS is currently organized into Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), which plan and purchase healthcare services for their respective areas.

There are nine CCGs in Cheshire and Merseyside, one for each borough, but they are slated to be phased out in favor of a single ICS (Integrated Care System) that will contract NHS services across the entire 2.5 million-strong region.

The legislation is presently passing through parliament, but it should be in place by April of next year.

It is intended that by combining the several commissioning committees into one, more ideas will be shared across the region, health inequalities will be addressed, and the lives of the poorest people will improve the quickest.

Wirral Council’s Partnerships Committee met tonight to consider the implications for patient care in the borough.

Bromborough councillor Jo Bird was concerned that the shift to an ICS was more about balancing the books than protecting patients’ rights.

The Labour councillor pressed Wirral CCG chief officer Simon Banks for reassurance that the new system will say yes rather than no to patient demands for healthcare services.

Mr Banks claimed that the ICS was about enhancing treatment rather than just balancing the books, but he added that the new system would have to stay within its means.

Cllr Joe Walsh wanted to know how the ICS can help bridge the huge life expectancy difference between the east and west of the borough, which may be as much as 12 years in some regions.

Mr Banks stated that factors such as a person’s work, availability to excellent food, and a comfortable house were the key determinants of life expectancy.

He went on to say that in order to boost life expectancy, the NHS needs collaborate with partners such as the council.

Mr Banks added that additional help was needed to address the negative health outcomes experienced by persons with autism and learning impairments, as well as the issue of reduced vaccine uptake in Wirral’s poorer areas. “The summary has come to an end.”