Concerns for a 76-year-old man who has gone missing in his jammies.

A manhunt is underway for a senior who escaped his Liverpool house in his pyjamas this morning.

Merseyside Police have appealed to the public for assistance in locating 76-year-old Frank Whitfield, who was wearing a T-shirt, two watches, and a pair of boots when he left his Anfield house at 6 a.m.

As part of their search for Mr Whitfield, police have published this photograph.

Following the dawn raids on EncroChat, several suspects were named, including brothers.

He is described by authorities as 5ft 10in tall and of slim to medium build, and he is known to frequent the Stanley Park area.

“CONCERN | We are urgently seeking for Frank Whitfield who left his home in #Anfield at roughly 0600hrs this morning wearing only a T-shirt, pyjama bottoms & boots,” Merseyside Police tweeted, pleading with the public to assist in the search. Frank, who has two wristwatches, one on each.”

Anyone who sees him should phone 101 or message @MerPolCC “immediately.”

Sign up for Liverpool ECHO newsletters to stay up to speed on the latest news, sports, and events.