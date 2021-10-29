Concerns are growing over the disappearance of a lady who was last seen leaving a hospital.

The search for a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Wirral hospital is intensifying.

Tammy Connor, 48, was last seen in Clatterbridge at 2.10 p.m. on Monday, October 25.

She was last spotted wearing a black coat, a black and white sweater, black leggings, and fluffy sliders when she was last seen.

While shooting it, the lads giggle as they reverse the car and repeatedly slam it into the home.

She is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length black hair, standing at 5ft 8in tall and having a medium body.

The 48-year-old has also been seen traveling by rail to Glasgow, Blackpool, Warrington, and Runcorn.

Merseyside Police is now asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tammy.

According to a police spokesperson, “Tammy’s whereabouts are becoming increasingly concerning to us. Anyone who has seen her or knows anything about her should contact @MerPolCC or @missingpeeople on 116 000.” Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information. Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________ The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.