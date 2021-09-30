Concerns are growing over a missing woman who was last seen strolling down the street.

Concerns are mounting for the safety of a 61-year-old woman who has gone missing from her house in St Helens.

Elizabeth Martin was last seen around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 29) on College Street in St Helens.

She is described as a Caucasian female with long shoulder length grey/blonde hair, standing 4ft 11in tall and having a slender body.

Elizabeth was wearing a grey three-quarter length anorak, black leggings, and blue slippers when she was last seen.

She is known to frequent the Blackpool Seafront, Coral Island Funland, and Fun Palace, among other places.

Any sightings of her here, or any other information, should be reported to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000, according to Merseyside Police.

