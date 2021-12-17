Concerns are growing for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two months.

In an effort to learn more about Devondre Medford, an urgent appeal was released.

The 15-year-old was last seen over two months ago, at Blaenau Ffestiniog train station in North Wales, about 3.55 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

He is black, 5ft 6in height, skinny frame, and speaks with a southern accent.

Southport, North Wales, Cheshire, Northamptonshire, and Birmingham are all connected to the teen.

Please report any sightings of Devondre, 15, to @MerPolCC or 101 using this link: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.