Concerns about ‘harmful’ chemicals released by the burning of fly-tipped items on Bonfire Night.

Due to potentially “harmful” chemicals, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has warning the public about the dangers of burning fly-tipped materials on Bonfire Night.

The Fire and Rescue Service is concerned that people would make larger and more dangerous bonfires using fly-tipped garbage discovered on the street during the Bonfire Night season.

They have recommended people to attend organized bonfire activities whenever feasible because they are far safer, but if they must have their own, they should be cautious about what they burn.

The Washington Newsday quoted station manager Joe Cunliffe as saying: “Never burn home trash, tyres, or anything that contains paint, plastic, or foam; only clean, dry stuff should be burned. To start a fire, do not use petrol or paraffin.

“Please don’t burn fly-tipped rubbish since you have no idea what you’re burning or how combustible it is.

“Bonfires containing such debris might soon burn out of control, posing a danger to property and people.

“Fly-tipped debris may include toxic substances such as asbestos, which will affect not just the environment but also your own and others’ health.”

Due to concerns that harmful materials could end up on bonfires, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has been working with local authorities around the region to remove fly-tipped garbage.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, Operation Banger cleared five tonnes of potentially hazardous waste from streets across the region.

“We are working together with local authorities and have dump trucks out across Merseyside to pro-actively remove fly-tipped garbage before it can be used to start a fire,” said Station Manager Cunliffe.

Knowsley Council, for example, has been working closely with Merseyside Fire and Rescue, and has issued a warning to anyone thinking of lighting dangerous fires, according to The Washington Newsday.

Their Street Scene crew has been aiding the Fire and Rescue Service in cleaning fly-tipped items reported by community members.

"As we approach Halloween and Bonfire," a spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday,