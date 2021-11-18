Community projects, according to shopping center executives, are critical to the future.

Following Sefton Council’s purchase of the complex in 2017, the Strand in Bootle has been a source of dispute in recent years.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the council-owned shopping centre lost £2.7 million, adding to the strain on Sefton Council’s resources caused by the epidemic.

However, while The Strand made the council £1 million in its first year, profits dropped dramatically in successive years, reaching just £30,000 the year before the epidemic.

Sefton Council has stated that an influx of community centers and retailers is the way forward for the centre, which is expected to lose £3.6 million over the next three years.

With the addition of businesses such as Kingsley & Co, a ‘dream shop’ with a secret room hidden behind a bookshelf, and Big Onion, a mini market where locals can start their own businesses, the council sees this as an opportunity to continue developing the Strand into a place where people can spend time, find support, get involved, and connect with others.

The Big Onion promotes young, local entrepreneurs who run stalls offering everything from crafts to bath bombs to collectibles, and they are an important element of our inclusive plan to support local talent, create jobs, and develop communities.

Bootle Tool Shed, a community workshop that aims to alleviate social isolation among Bootle’s senior population while simultaneously producing great things for people all throughout the borough, is also located on the Strand.

Mental health and well-being, social inclusion, artisan skills training, musical instrument classes, and literacy and employment support are all part of the community offer.

“High streets up and down the country have suffered in recent times, and we recognise that redevelopment must include more than just more shop space,” said Cllr Ian Maher, Leader of Sefton Council.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic fades, town centers will need to showcase a varied range of amenities and services with a strong brand.””

