Coleen Rooney and other celebrities attend the book launch of the former Hollyoaks star in a Liverpool café.

Coleen Rooney was among the celebs who attended the launch of former Hollyoaks actress Davinia Taylor’s new book in Liverpool.

Davinia spoke with The Washington Newsday earlier this month about her new book, It’s Not A Diet, which has quickly become a Sunday Times best seller. It concentrates on changing your mindset in order to become more motivated.

In a best-selling ‘weight loss’ book, Hollyoaks actress explains how she shed three stone and overcame addictions.

Over 80 people turned out to assist Davinia celebrate her new book at The Watering Can on Greenbank Road. Coleen Rooney, celebrity make-up artist Cassie Lomas, and celebrity stylist Lorraine McCulloch were among those in attendance.

Coleen shared a snapshot of herself at the event with Davinia, Cassie, and Lorraine on Instagram.

Instagram

Davinia detailed her journey from being overweight, depressed, and unmotivated to becoming healthy and joyful during the book launch, which was organized by Carolyn Hughes PR in collaboration with legal firm Astraea Linskills and The Watering Can.

Davinia discussed various aspects of her life, including her wild days in London and becoming a mother of four children. Davinia took questions from her guests after lunch, and DJ Dave Seed closed the afternoon with a set of dance oldies.

The owners of Lavish Alice Lee Bloor and Matt Newton, who own the fashion label, were in attendance at the launch and were overjoyed that Davinia chose one of their costumes for the event.

The Love Wavertree Food Club received £1,000 from the book launch.

“I have loved every second of today meeting up with buddies and I had a terrific time,” Davinia remarked of the day. It was a lovely lunch with fantastic folks. It’s wonderful to be back in the north!”