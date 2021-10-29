Coleen Nolan reveals the secrets behind her two-stone weight loss.

Coleen Nolan of Loose Women has stated she has shed two stone since switching to a plant-based diet.

According to the Mirror, the 56-year-old said she didn’t transition to a vegan diet deliberately to lose weight, but she has been enjoying the perks since making the decision.

She said she feels better than ever in an interview with Bella magazine, but she misses a McDonald’s milkshake now and then.

“I feel better than I’ve ever felt,” she remarked. I’ve modified my diet and had my teeth whitened, both of which I really enjoy… “I can’t seem to stop grinning.” Coleen went on to warn that if she didn’t lose weight, she would “be in a mobility scooter before 60” since her “back and hips were awful.”

“Getting off the sofa was difficult,” she admitted.

Ciara, her 20-year-old daughter, was the one who convinced her to go vegan after showing her videos about the lifestyle’s health benefits.

“I’ve probably lost a couple of stone, the weight loss was just a bonus,” she remarked.

“It was never about reducing weight for me when I went vegan.”

Coleen recently revealed that she had had the best sex of her life after meeting the right person on Tinder.

After going five years without having sex, she stated the mysterious man “awoke a tiger” inside her.

However, due of her failed marriages to comedian and singer Shane Richie, 57, and musician Ray Fensome, 63, the mother-of-three admits she is afraid to totally commit to her new romance.

“I’ve met someone fantastic and I’m incredibly happy — he makes me feel like I’m 20 again,” Coleen added.

“

We’ve only been dating for three and a half months, so it’s still very early, but we’re dating, and the kids have all met and adore him.

“He’s sweet, compassionate, hilarious, romantic, and has excellent sex.” Something in me has been reawakened by him. He’s awoken a tiger that I wasn’t aware was nearby.” She met the man earlier this summer and they clicked right away.

Her new companion makes her feel “beautiful with my clothes on or off,” according to the talk show host.

“And because, over the last few years, I’ve gained self-confidence,” she added.

