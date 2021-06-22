Clive Tyldesley’s Istanbul commentary notes are now available for purchase.

Clive Tyldesley and Ally McCoist have quickly established themselves as the nation’s new favorite commentary team.

One of the delights of the summer’s European Championships so far has been the pair’s mix of intelligence and levity.

While the latter is relatively new to the commentary game, the former is unquestionably a seasoned pro.

Clive Tyldesley began his broadcasting career as part of ITV’s World of Sport in the late 1980s.

His voice has been a part of several memorable occasions in English football history over the years.

The event that topped it all for Liverpool fans was, of course, Istanbul in 2005.

“Hello!” exclaimed Tyldesley. Hello! The phrase “Here we go!” after Steven Gerrard’s second-half header has become as famous as it was prescient at the time.

For Liverpool supporters looking for a one-of-a-kind souvenir, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see “behind-the-scenes” has been provided.

The commentator’s notes from that amazing night have been blown up to A3 size, framed, and made available on the Liverpool FC official web store.

Another souvenir to commemorate Liverpool’s first domestic title in 30 years is also available.

2005 Commentary Chart for Liverpool vs. AC Milan Commentary Chart for the 2019-2020 Season

The results and details of all 38 matches are included in the 2019-20 Season Commentary Chart.