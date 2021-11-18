Cilla Black at her peak in the 1960s.

Cilla Black’s peak in the 1960s was captured in a collection of incredible pictures unearthed by Echo archivists.

Cilla Black was one of the city’s most well-known exports, and her death in 2015 provoked an outpouring of grief from throughout the world.

The singer, TV presenter, and actor can be seen goofing around with The Beatles, dancing at the famed Cavern Club, signing autographs for adoring fans, and practicing for her pioneering show at the London Palladium in a mix of colorized and black & white images.

Cilla’s personal life in her early years is depicted in one of the striking photographs.

Cilla, who received an OBE in 1997, is seen with her mother, Priscilla Blythen, and one of her brothers, George or Allan White, according to the documents. The trio appears to be reading the same newspaper in the morning.

The photograph, taken in their little flat above a barbershop on Scotland Road where Cilla grew up, gives us an incredible peek into the singer’s past.

After her single Anyone Who Had A Heart sold over 200,000 copies, Cilla was photographed embracing her silver disc in March 1964.

Cilla backstage during the filming of Ferry Cross The Mersey, which featured Gerry and The Pacemakers’ popular song.

Cilla started her career in 1963, after impressing officials at the Cavern Club and The Beatles with impromptu performances while working as a cloakroom attendant there.

View gallery21 CLASSIC IMAGES OF CILLA BLACK IN HER DAYView galleryJohn Lennon later introduced her to Beatles manager Brian Epstein. Cilla was able to sign with Brian after a rough initial audition, commencing her singing career.

Cilla and Brian standing on stage together symbolize their strong relationship before Brian’s untimely death in 1967.

Cilla was already a well-known personality by the end of the 1960s, with 11 top ten hits under her belt and her own BBC variety show.

Cilla Black died in 2015 after collapsing in her Spanish property. She was 72 years old at the time.